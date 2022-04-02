Uncle charged with murder of teen nephew

Uncle charged with murder of teen nephewSaturday, April 02, 2022
|
CLARENDON, Jamaica – Twenty-two-year-old Courtney Haniford, of Morant Housing Scheme in Crofts Hill, Clarendon, has been charged with the murder of his teenaged nephew.
Thirteen-year-old Omarian Haniford was at home on Sunday, March 27, when his uncle allegedly used a ratchet knife to stab him in the neck. Omarian reportedly ran from the house and collapsed in the yard. He was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.
The elder Haniford was taken into custody and was later charged on Thursday, March 31.
