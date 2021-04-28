Undertaker murdered on Orange Street

Undertaker murdered on Orange StreetWednesday, April 28, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica – A 34-year-old undertaker was killed at his home by gunmen Monday night.
Reports are that the man, Ryon Morgan, was about to drop his girlfriend home when upon approaching his car which was parked at his gate on Orange Street, he was attacked by two gunmen.
He was killed on the spot. His girlfriend managed to escape.
The police are investigating.
