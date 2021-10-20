Unemployment down, STATIN says

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN) is reporting that the unemployment rate for July 2021 was 8.5 per cent.

This is 4.1 percentage points lower than the 12.6 per cent out-turn for the corresponding period last year, according to STATIN's Labour Force Survey for the month.

Director General, Carol Coy, says data from the survey show that the number of unemployed people went down by 49,200 or 30.4 per cent to 112,500.

“The number of unemployed males fell by 43.4 per cent. In comparison, the number of unemployed females declined by 17.5 per cent,” she informed.

Coy further indicated that the unemployment rate for youth, aged 14 to 24, was 23.9 per cent, 6.4 percentage points lower than the July 2020 out turn of 30.3 per cent.

The director general advised that the rate for male youth was 18.4 per cent and 30.8 per cent for females.

She was speaking during STATIN's quarterly digital briefing on Wednesday, October 20.

Coy said the employed labour force, correspondingly, increased by 93,400 people or 8.3 per cent to 1,215,000.

She indicated that the number of employed males rose by 55,700 or nine per cent to 677,500 people, while there were 537,500 employed females, an increase of 37,700 or 7.5 per cent.

Meanwhile, the 'Construction' and “Real Estate and Other Business Services' industry groups accounted for more than 50 per cent of the increase in the employed labour force.

Coy told journalists that 118,300 people were employed in the construction industry, representing an increase of 26,100 or 28.3 per cent, with males accounting for 25,900 of this figure.

“For the real estate and other business services industry, there were 115,100 persons employed, an increase of 23 per cent. Females accounted for the largest increase – 11,900 or 25.4 per cent,” she added.

Other industry groups recording notable increases were 'Accommodation and Food Service Activities' – up 17,800 people; 'Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing' – up 6,200 people; and 'Wholesale and Retail Trade, Repair of Motor Vehicles and Motorcycles' – up 5,500 people.

Data on the employed labour force by occupation groups show that the categories 'Elementary Occupation' and 'Service Workers and Shop and Market Sales Workers' accounted for more than 50 per cent of the increase recorded.

Coy informed that the number of people employed in elementary occupation totalled 155,700, an increase of 25,900 or 19.3 per cent.

This group includes cleaners and helpers; labourers in agriculture, forestry and fishing, mining, construction, manufacturing, and transport; food preparation assistants; and street and related sales and service workers, such as people distributing flyers, and newspaper vendors.

The service workers and shop and market sales workers group increased by 24,200 people or 9.9 per cent, moving to 269,300.

Other occupation groups recording significant increases were 'Clerks', up 18,300 persons; 'Professionals, Senior Officials and Technicians', up 10,400 people; and 'Craft and related Trade Workers', up 2,900 people.

Coy advised that the overall size of the labour force increased by 44,200 people, or 3.4 per cent, to 1,327,500.

The number of males rose by 20,700 or 2.9 per cent to 723,200, while the female labour force climbed by 23,500 or four per cent to 604,300.

There was a 5.2 per cent decline in the number of individuals outside the labour force to 767,500. This was 41,800 fewer than the corresponding period in July 2020.

The total number of males fell 19,500, or six per cent, to 305,100, while the female complement declined by 22,300, or 4.6 per cent, to 462,400.

— JIS