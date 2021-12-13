Unicomer Jamaica touts improved Ready Finance credit facility with added payment protections

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Unicomer Jamaica says it has improved its Ready Finance credit facility with added value for customers through the inclusion of protection against layoffs and cashback in the event of a total loss of the item purchased.

According to the company, this is in addition to existing protections including burglary, disablement, natural disaster, death, hospitalisation, robbery and redundancy.

Credit is available across its Courts, Lucky Dollar, Radio Shack and Ashley brands.

“We continue to make improvements to our service offerings to best suit the needs of our customers. We understand that life's uncertainties sometimes make it difficult to plan ahead. Our customers can continue to shop with peace of mind that their credit purchases are protected. Now, customers can shop with improved confidence as we have added even more value with protection for layoff and cash back when there is a total loss of the item,” the Director of Customer Experience at the company, Tricia Martin said.

Ready Finance allows customers to purchase on credit with no collateral, pay nothing down, choose affordable daily, weekly or monthly payments as well as flexible payment terms from three to 36 months. Credit is approved within 24 hours, the company said.

Unicomer Group is the largest furniture and appliance retailer in Latin America and the Caribbean. Unicomer Jamaica operates 28 Courts, 12 Lucky Dollars, three Radio Shacks and two Ashley locations islandwide.