Unidentified man found dead in Highgate

ST MARY, Jamaica — An unidentified man was this morning found dead along the Tremolesworth main road in New Town, Highgate, St Mary.

The constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) said residents reportedly stumbled upon the body about 5:30 am.

The body, which the police said had what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head, was clad in a white T-shirt and red shorts.

Investigations continue, the police said.