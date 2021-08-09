Unidentified man perish in tailor shop fire

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— The police say they have recovered the remains of an individual who died today after a fire destroyed a tailor shop in Bendon district, Kitson Town, St Catherine.

The police said that about 6:50 am, fire was seen coming from the building, residents alerted the police and the fire department.

Lawmen said that after the cooling down process the charred remains of what appeared to be a man was found among the rubble.

The body which remains unidentified was moved to the morgue as investigations continue.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.