United States ships COVID vaccines to several Caribbean countries

WASHINGTON, United States (CMC) — The United States on Wednesday announced the shipment of the Pfizer vaccine to six Caribbean Community (Caricom) countries, as part of its commitment to provide “safe and effective vaccines to as many people around the world as fast as possible”.

According to an official statement sent to the Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC), Washington said the six Caricom countries to receive the first shipment of the vaccines are Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, St Kitts-Nevis and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

It said that Trinidad and Tobago will receive 305,370 dozes of the Pfizer vaccine, Bahamas, 397,000, Antigua and Barbuda 17,550, Barbados, 70,200, St Kitts and Nevis, 11,700 and St Vincent and the Grenadines, 35,100.

“We have been working to get as many safe and effective vaccines to as many people around the world as fast as possible. Thanks to the ingenuity of American scientists and the resilience and commitment of the American people, we're in a position to help others,” US President Joe Biden said.