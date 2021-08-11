United States ships COVID vaccines to several Caribbean countries

United States ships COVID vaccines to several Caribbean countriesWednesday, August 11, 2021
|
WASHINGTON, United States (CMC) — The United States on Wednesday announced the shipment of the Pfizer vaccine to six Caribbean Community (Caricom) countries, as part of its commitment to provide “safe and effective vaccines to as many people around the world as fast as possible”.
According to an official statement sent to the Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC), Washington said the six Caricom countries to receive the first shipment of the vaccines are Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, St Kitts-Nevis and St Vincent and the Grenadines.
It said that Trinidad and Tobago will receive 305,370 dozes of the Pfizer vaccine, Bahamas, 397,000, Antigua and Barbuda 17,550, Barbados, 70,200, St Kitts and Nevis, 11,700 and St Vincent and the Grenadines, 35,100.
“We have been working to get as many safe and effective vaccines to as many people around the world as fast as possible. Thanks to the ingenuity of American scientists and the resilience and commitment of the American people, we're in a position to help others,” US President Joe Biden said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy