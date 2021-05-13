United Way of Jamaica partners with JETS to provide outreach initiatives

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The United Way of Jamaica (UWJ) says that a $3 million partnership with JETS Limited, which owns the MultiLink Debit Card system, is expected to benefit several projects in the areas of education and health, to support clinical services, skills training and various other outreach initiatives.

This, it said, will be done through JETS Limited corporate social responsibility programme.

According to the UWJ, the benefiting projects and organisations include the Jamaica Cancer Society, Mustard Seed Communities, Salvation Army, the R Danny Williams School of the Deaf, the Jamaica Society for Blind and UWJ's early childhood initiatives.

UWJ CEO, Winsome Wilkins said that, “We recognise the importance of forging strong, mutually-beneficial relationships and are elated to be a partner in the JETS Limited's corporate social responsibility programme. The UWJ is committed to accountability, transparency and efficiency in handling the funds of each of our partners.”

For his part, CEO of JETS Limited, Edmundo Jenez, noted that his organisation is “pleased that this partnership with the UWJ, will ensure the efficient administration and disbursement of donations in keeping with our company's corporate social responsibility focus on health and education initiatives”.

The United Way of Jamaica is a non-profit charitable organisation and is an affiliate of United Way Worldwide which aims to mobilise resources to transform lives throughout Jamaica.