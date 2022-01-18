Universal Service Fund to launch 10 new community access points by February

KINGSTON, Jamaica– The Universal Service Fund (USF) will commission 10 new Community Access Points (CAPS) across Jamaica by the end of February 2022, starting with two locations in Clarendon on January 19, 2022.

Community Access Points are internet service facilities established in collaboration with community organisations and funded by the USF in the advancement of the Government's Universal Service Obligation. Computers, associated equipment, and internet access are provided free of cost at these facilities to allow Jamaican residents to access the internet. Since 2007 the USF has outfitted over 300 communities.

Chief Executive Officer of the USF, Daniel Dawes said, “It was always our intention to establish more Community Access Points as the need is always there but the finances can be a challenge. We are still in the field launching the Free Community Wi-FI hotspots but most persons are still without devices to access these hotspots and so especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic we wanted to ensure that schools and community centres can continue to function in such a way that our children especially can continue to benefit from this initiative,”

Tomorrow, the USF team will launch CAPs at the Brixton Hill Primary and Infant School and the Garlogie Primary and Junior High School, in Clarendon. These facilities were commissioned into service by the Member of Parliament for North Central Clarendon, Robert Morgan and Member of Parliament for Clarendon North Western, Phillip Henriques.

The other eight locations to be launched are Tivoli Gardens Community Centre, Sir Howard Cooke Community Centre, Seaward Primary and Junior High School, McCain Child Development and Resource Centre, The Salvation Army School for the Blind in Kingston; Windsor Primary School in Portland; Albion Primary and Junior High in St James, and Portmore Self-Help Disability Organisation in Portmore, St Catherine.

USF is an Agency under the Ministry of Science, Energy, and Technology mandated to ensure access to information and communication technology tools to facilitate development.