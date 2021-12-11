'Untrue and dangerous', Crawford raps Holness for suggesting COVID patients crippling hospitals

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Opposition Senator Damion Crawford has described as “dangerous and untrue” a statement made by Prime Minister Andrew Holness in which the Head of Government suggested that the country's hospitals were being overrun with COVID-19 patients.

“Is this so?” Crawford asked on Friday as he made his contribution to the State of the Nation Debate in the Senate.

Specifically, Crawford has taken issue with the statement recently made by Holness in which the prime minister said “The Government will ultimately have no choice but to allocate a final set of resources to managing COVID-19-related hospitalisations, including a fixed number of beds. We cannot continue to dedicate virtually the entire capacity of the health system to dealing only with COVID-19 to the detriment of the other health system users”.

Crawford also accused the media of being complicit in “selling this notion” that COVID-19 has been overrunning the hospitals. He quoted from several newspaper articles which suggested that there was a crisis when there was none. He highlighted one such article in February when the Cornwall Regional Hospital was utilising only 12 per cent of its available beds to treat COVID patients, yet one media house had a headline that said 'Beds on brink, COVID crisis escalates as moderate and critical cases near 100'.

Crawford, a mathematician, pointed out that of the 339 beds available at the time at the problem-plagued hospital that has been undergoing major rehabilitation work for several years, only 41 were being used to treat COVID patients.

Stressing that he was unable to get the latest information from the relevant government institutions, Crawford said his analysis of the situation shows that Jamaica's entire hospital bed capacity was in the region of 5,000.

“This will suggest that the bed nights of 5,000 x 365 [the number of days in the year] is 1,825,000 bed nights”.

Crawford said that during the period of his analysis, there were 8,000 hospitalised COVID-19 patients whose average stay in the hospital was between seven and 35 days depending on co-morbidities and severity of the disease. He noted that the average stay reported by medical practitioners was between 10 and 14 days.

“To this extent, for the year-to-date, COVID-19 would have taken 112,000 bed nights for which there are 1,825,000 total bed nights. This calculation suggests that year-to-date COVID-19 would have accumulated 6.13 per cent in bed nights,” Crawford outlined.

“If you look back at the prime minister's statement, what he suggests is simply not true,” he declared.

According to Crawford, Holness' statement could serve to divide the population between those who are vaccinated and those who are not.

“It throws water on the narrative that COVID care may have to be denied because COVID has acted as the chief functionary in the denial of care to other clients… the numbers suggest that this is not true,” he emphasised.

“In fact, the prime minister said that hospital resources won't be stretched to care for the unvaccinated and this is a very dangerous statement,” Crawford added.

He said he was happy when doctors and nurses stated in another media article that “we can't turn away anyone who comes for healthcare because they are vaccinated or not vaccinated”.

Crawford also made the point that he was vaccinated and said he had no connection to a video that is purported to be made by him telling people not to get vaccinated. He noted that he has put out an hour-long video on Facebook encouraging people to take the available vaccines.