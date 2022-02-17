Up-and-coming artistic talents to gain exposure with Arts Under the Stars at Hope Zoo

The open-air theatre at the Serengeti at Hope Zoo in St Andrew was the perfect setting for the Arts Under the Stars pilot event Sunday evening, when two artists, a sculptor and three filmmakers, showcased their work to a captive audience.

It was the conception of Marketing and Events Manager of Hope Zoo Preservation Foundation, Patrice Levy, who wanted to highlight talented upcoming Jamaican artists in all forms and invited executives of corporate and public entities with the hope of attracting continued sponsorship.

“The aim is to have a once of month showcase, in which we will pick some emerging artists and we will throw in some professionals in the mix and we will have a show. I just feel we have to start somewhere and why not here and why not with the young talents that we have?” Levy said.

“Now, for this to happen, we need sponsorship and we need grants, we need some form of help because they are upcoming artists, they are fresh out of Edna Manley and the art is not very well supported.

“We had a group of specially invited guests because we wanted it to be a pilot and we wanted persons that we think would be in a position to help us because they have done so much for the arts in the past, so we wanted to create a space to show them what it would be like,” she said

According to Levy, she knows firsthand, the struggles of the arts, having been a dancer with L'Acadco for more than two decades and will be sending proposals for the project, which she hopes will blossom into a major festival. She said Hope Zoo, with a few partners, sponsored the pilot project.

“We decided that we have to show people what it is first, have them experience it and, after that, when we send a proposal to them, they have something to look back on, to see what exactly we are talking about, which is why we took this approach.

“I believe it can be extremely big, I think it can be a festival. We certainly have the space to create a festival at the zoo. We are 55 acres and we can turn almost anywhere into a theatre, once we have the funding to do so. We don't mind starting small,” Levy said.

Writer and director of Out Of Many, Rebecca Williams, was happy to get a firsthand reaction from an audience to the short film, which depicts the daughter of an influential politician inadvertently encountering experience that was something out of her norm, which sends her into introspection.

“Out of Many is about privilege in ignorance and how we can go our whole lives without seeing a certain part of society, but when those curtains are drawn back, there is no going back. We are forever stained with the image of what the world really looks like,” Williams said.

“I feel like this event, especially since COVID, like being able to come together in a physical space and see people react to my own film is a very satisfying experience, because I haven't seen anyone react to my film before, other than my editor. It's been in film festival but in terms of like a physical theatre, this is the first time.

“So I feel like building a community and having a space for it, real places, where people can come together and watch the film is very special. I am really happy to be a part of it,” she continued.

Local artist Richard Nattoo showcased pieces from his exhibition in November called Tetrahedron, which had three separate shows called Existential, Salvation Through The Beautiful Depression and When My Father Took Us Fishing.

According to Nattoo, he is expecting Arts Under the Stars to enable a pre-COVID-19 pandemic experience, in which spaces were created for artists to showcase their talent in a relaxing environment.

“It's a great initiative and I think it will help a lot of upcoming talents. I think it is something that is needed because films are happening and there are arts in the space, I just think it's just one of the most refreshing things ever,” Nattoo said.

Writer and co-director of the short film Traytown, Gay Magnus agrees: “I am very happy to be a part of this initiative. It's a lovely space here at Hope Zoo and I am looking forward to more films happening here and I am glad to be a part of it.”

Traytown, which lasts approximately 11 minutes and was completed in about two months, is about problems working themselves out and was filmed in a patty shop, which Magnus said is a familiar place to Jamaicans.