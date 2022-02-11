Up-and-coming dancehall entertainer Shakka Dax dies in car crash

ST MARY, Jamaica - Tributes are pouring in following the death of up-and-coming dancehall entertainer Shakka Dax, who died after he sustained injuries in a car crash in Oracabessa, St Mary on Thursday.

Dax, 26, whose real name is Jomarie Jones, was a member of dancehall star Charly Black's Team Unstoppable crew.

Reports reaching OBSERVER ONLINE are that Jones was travelling in a Toyota motor car on the Oracabessa main road when the vehicle collided with a minibus shortly after 3 am Thursday.

Jones was allegedly trapped in the wrecked vehicle and had to be removed from it by firefighters.

He was pronounced dead at hospital.

Four other persons were reportedly injured as a result of the crash, which is being investigated by the St Mary police.

Dax is known for singles including Make it out Yah, Some Vybz, Oven, and Chap di Food.

Social media users flooded Facebook to express their condolences at the passing of the artiste.

"Damn. Jah Jah. My bredda bredda. Mi a pray a fake news but it real. Shakka Dax. RIP mi real G," wrote Rodrick Green.

"#ShakkaDax this pic was taken Saturday night gone at Charly Black party in Trelawny enuh... We had mad fun... Now 5 days later mi fi write R.I.P to u??? How... Why??? Yute stop romp with mi!" posted Tamara Tiny Brown.

"Walk good mi bredda #shakkadax #pappap," Kirkland Kelly posted.