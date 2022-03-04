WATCH: #UpNext- Clasickal 500 bringing realness to dancehall music

KINGSTON, Jamaica— With music running in his veins, up-and-coming artiste Clasickal 500 followed his brothers' footsteps, and has been creating music which he describes as real and relatable.

Clasickal 500, whose given name is Winston Dyer, told OBSERVER ONLINE that though he was introduced to music by his brothers, it was not until a friend created a label called East Central Music that he took the art seriously. He added, however, that not having the right connections has made his journey a long one.

“One of my friends name AZ, he end up go to college at UTech and him buy the equipment and say 'alright, me ago create a label' where I could go and do my music. I basically start from there because me and him grow up together, and them know me have the talent,” Clasickal said.

“Because him (AZ) go college and learn things a different way, we come together and decide to take the thing (music) serious. And it take a time because for the last three to four years we been doing music on a serious level but we still never have the right connections because we young, however each year we learn more.”

The 28-year-old shared that music was not a choice for him; it was always apart of him and because others around saw his talent, and encouraged him, he decided to make a career out of dancehall to “show them it can happen fi true.”

In return, Clasickal 500 says he creates music that people can identify with. In doing this he says his lyrics help him to stand out from the saturated dancehall market.

“My lyrics different still. Everybody a do the same thing but me have the word them that everybody nah go put the same way like me. Everybody a tell a different story but it come down to who tell the better one,” Clasickal 500 said.

“I sing about the garrison lifestyle which realer than them. The youth dem who a sing bout scamming a that work for them but me live in the garrison where I never learn to 'chap'. Me did haffi swing two bucket pon site and pray to Father God that one door open and when the door open up then me just mek sure me don't sleep on my talent.”

With the realness in his music, he shared that he is not influenced by one specific dancehall artiste but pays attention to a variety of artistes, across genres. He disclosed that in doing this he is able to learn and understand the music industry more, and what it takes to be successful in dancehall.

“I don't listen to only one artiste, and every artiste have a different thing and a different mindset, and everybody write different, so me listen music on a wide scale and observe all of the artistes because some people have a stronger point than some so me just watch them and know that you have to work on what your strong point is,” the artiste explained.

“Just from watching different artistes me learn how to master the craft because me watch them from long time; from stage shows and just looking at where music is coming from. So we pay attention to what they had to put in before they could achieve one car. So me find out that at the end of the day I have to be strong and have confidence and a lot of faith behind me to make it,” Clasickal said.

When asked to describe himself as a dancehall artiste, Clasickal 500 told OBSERVER ONLINE that he does not consider himself to be above anyone or anything, he is just a regular person trying to inspire others to be great.

“Clasickal is just a youth from the garrison who a try do the right thing. We nuh exactly special like that; we a nuh GOAT (greatest of all time) or anything, just a regular human being a try do something and show that we can be great too. Just a show the youth that them nuh have to murder anybody to be great or get no respect around here,” he explained.

With an EP to be released in the coming weeks, the dancehall artiste shared that in regards to the future of his dancehall music career, he is taking things one step at a time as there is still much to learn. In the meantime, he said that his music can be found on all digital music platforms including audiomack, Spotify and YouTube.