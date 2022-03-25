WATCH: #UpNext: Cappo Buffadon aiming for Billboard stardom

Up-and-coming artiste Cappo Buffadon is bringing what he describes as 'pathos music' to the industry. According to him, when he sings or deejays, listeners feel exactly what is he is expressing, as it appeals to their emotions.

The artiste, whose given name is Akeem Williams, says he started his career at an important juncture in life, when those at his high school, Lennon High were considering their options after graduating from their secondary education.

“Music me did like from long time, but I was not deejaying or anything. I was just always playing artistes' song and sing them back. But when it was getting to the end of high school and everybody was thinking about what they would be doing after school, me realise that a music me want venture into,” he said.

He stated that he started out by doing freestyles on YouTube.

“Me friend them always say me badder than nuff man weh out deh. Me and Clasickal500 start go studio to voice and people loved it and encourage me to do it professionally. From there so we link up with a label and them believe inna me talent and the rest a history,” he added.

Growing up in the garrison in May Pen, Clarendon, the dancehall artiste says his music is influenced by his surroundings, but his message is also one of positivity.

“My style and message is to talk to the youths, so me talk about the garrison and where I come from and what I have been through. Me make them know that no matter what you've been through, you can rise from it. Not because you forward from garrison don't mean you can't make something out of that,” Williams said.

He added, “Coming out of a garrison, we see good things and we see bad things so me sing about it. It doesn't mean that I am doing the bad things but it is what me live through.”

Williams shared with OBSERVER ONLINE that though he is trained in cosmetology, specialising in barbering, his focus is on building a space for himself in dancehall.

So far he has created a label called #1 Buff Music, which along with producers from East Central Music, has created a team to support Williams' journey. As a result, the artiste has released music that he says has been well received.

“Alright Now is my most popular song. I think because it claims victory for persons that were living a poor life and are now making money. Also, I get a lot of compliments about my flow, so probably a just the delivery,” he said.

His debut EP will be released in December 2022. He says it will be 'game-changing.'

“My latest release called Garrison is also on the EP, I am getting a lot of good feedback as well for that. The inspiration for Garrison came from the everyday living of a ghetto yute and how to keep focused on the prize but still be loyal to your roots. It's motivation for persons living in the ghetto to go chase your dreams and not be distracted,” the young artiste added.

He shared that his aim in his music career is to cross over to the international market, but for now, he is enjoying performing in his home parish. His music can be accessed on YouTube, Spotify and Audiomack and Apple Music.

“I want to see my music on Billboard, all three or four songs at once. We shell down couple places well inna me home parish Clarendon. Never performed professionally on any of the big shows but that's a short term objective I am hoping to achieve in the future,” Cappo Buffadon said.