Up to 17 flights a day into Jamaica as American Airlines sees higher demand

TEXAS, United States— Jamaica will later this year see as much as 17 non-stop American Airlines flights per day as demand for the destination rises, stated executives of the airline company in a meeting on Thursday.

This was revealed to Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett and other senior Jamaican tourism officials at the American Airlines global headquarters in Dallas, Texas.

They airline executives pointed out that Jamaica topped the Caribbean among consumers on their expansive American Airlines Vacations platform and confirmed that they will be utilising their new, large, wide-bodied Boeing 787 planes, on several key routes to Jamaica starting November.

Bartlett was joined by the Director of Tourism, Donovan White; Senior Strategist in the Tourism Ministry, Delano Seiveright and Deputy Director of Tourism for the Americas, Donnie Dawson. They, along with Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) Chairman, John Lynch, are holding a series of meetings with a number of travel industry leaders across Jamaica's largest source markets, the United States and Canada. This is being done to increase arrivals to the destination in the coming weeks and months, as well as, to foster further investment in the local tourism sector.

The welcome news comes despite slowing global travel demand triggered by the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19.

The airline executives noted that they will increase the number of daily flights between Kingston and Miami from the current position of one to three by December and also offer three non-stop flights per week between Philadelphia and Kingston.

The airlines offer non-stop services between Jamaica and the US cities of Miami, Philadelphia, New York JFK, Dallas, Charlotte, Chicago and Boston.