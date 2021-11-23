Update: $1.1 billion worth of cocaine seized in St Elizabeth bust

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica - The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) is reporting that over $1.1 billion of cocaine weighing over 2,000 pounds was seized during a narcotics operation in St Elizabeth last night.

Three men remain in custody following the seizure off the coast of Black River.

The Maritime, Air and Cyber Command (MACC) of the JDF said "a collaborative effort was instrumental in intercepting a vessel filled with cocaine destined for Jamaica".

The JDF in a release said the three detainees and contraband were handed over to the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Narcotics Division for processing and investigations.

Brigadier Roderick Williams, Brigade Commander of the MACC commended the unit for this latest drugs bust.

“The 2nd District Jamaica Defence Force Coast Guard (2nd Dist JDF CG) was recently commissioned as a Unit less than two weeks ago at Discovery Bay in St Ann. It is a remarkable testament to the diligence and bravery of our soldiers. This is a true validation of our work as Sailors, Airmen and Operational Planners in what was a collective effort of the MACC and great proof of concept of the need for growth and transformation in the MACC and the JDF," he said.

The security forces are urging people to call the JDF tip hotline at 876-837-8888 to assist in ridding the country of criminal activity.

- Kasey Williams