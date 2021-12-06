Update: 6-y-o girl killed in accidental shooting in Central Kingston identified

The six -year-old girl who was shot and killed at her Tex Lane home in the Central Kingston area on Monday afternoon, has been identified as Timora McCallum.

McCallum was a student of St Aloysius Primary. She was accidentally shot by a man who was allegedly toying with a gun.

Read: 6-y-o girl killed in accidental shooting in Central Kingston

The police are now seeking to question the alleged shooter as he is reportedly still in the area.