Update: Child out of surgery after St James crash

Update: Child out of surgery after St James crashMonday, March 21, 2022
|
MONTEGO BAY, St James — One of two children injured in a crash on the Rose Hall main road in St James on Sunday has successfully had surgery on her face while the other, whose injuries were less severe, was treated at hospital and released.
The children were among passengers travelling in a Toyota Noah bus which reportedly overturned after hitting a median near the Barrett Town intersection of the well-travelled road.
Eyewitnesses told OBSERVER ONLINE the young girl who had surgery had been sitting on the side on which the vehicle landed after the spill.
READ: WATCH: Children among several persons injured in crash along Rose Hall main road in St James
The crash occurred about 7:05 pm. Eight people, including the driver, were travelling in the bus that was heading from Falmouth in the direction of Montego Bay at the time of the crash.
All the adult passengers have also been released from hospital.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy