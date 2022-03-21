Update: Child out of surgery after St James crash

MONTEGO BAY, St James — One of two children injured in a crash on the Rose Hall main road in St James on Sunday has successfully had surgery on her face while the other, whose injuries were less severe, was treated at hospital and released.

The children were among passengers travelling in a Toyota Noah bus which reportedly overturned after hitting a median near the Barrett Town intersection of the well-travelled road.

Eyewitnesses told OBSERVER ONLINE the young girl who had surgery had been sitting on the side on which the vehicle landed after the spill.

The crash occurred about 7:05 pm. Eight people, including the driver, were travelling in the bus that was heading from Falmouth in the direction of Montego Bay at the time of the crash.

All the adult passengers have also been released from hospital.