Upgraded Adelphi Police Station officially opens

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The upgraded Adelphi Police Station in St James was declared officially open in a formal ceremony earlier today.

Major General Antony Anderson, in his address during the opening ceremony, underscored the significance of a police station and what it signifies to the communities it serves.

"The police station is a JCF (Jamaica Constabulary Force) station but it belongs to the community...the community should feel free to come to us, for not just policing matters, but concerns...and if we get a concern of whatever sort, even if it doesn't fall in the realm of policing, we need to take it to the people who can help… that is our mandate as a force for good. It's about delivering service to the community," he said.

The Adelphi Police Station was refurbished as part of the Government's Project ROC (Rebuild Overhaul Construct) with funding from the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) through its partnership with the European Union to strengthen and modernise the historic structure began in November 2020 and concluded in March.

The force's Property Management and Maintenance Division oversaw the project, which cost over $40 million. Among the updates were a new perimeter fence, a new patio with seating for customers and a new barrack room.

"We welcome the improvements and know that both the officers who work here and the residents are now more comfortable at the Adelphi Police Station," said Sergeant Lennon Benjamin, the sub-officer in charge of the station.

Also in attendance were Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang; representatives from the European Union and JSIF; Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett; Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dr Kevin Blake; Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Area One, Clifford Chambers; the officer in charge of St James, Superintendent Vernon Ellis; and Police Federation Chairman, Corporal Rohan James.