Upholsterer charged with shooting with intent, illegal possession of firearm

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Twenty-eight-year-old Omar Stewart, otherwise called 'Baugh', an upholsterer of Water Street, Kingston, was arrested and charged on two counts of shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition in relation to an incident which occurred in his community on Saturday, February 11.

Reports from the Denham Town Police are that about 11:35 pm, two men were travelling on a motorcycle along Water Street when they saw Stewart along with two other men exiting a pathway. One of the men pulled a firearm and opened gunfire at them before escaping in the area.

Stewart was apprehended by the police on Monday, February 21 and placed on an identification parade where he was pointed out by the witness.

He was charged on Thursday, March 3, and is awaiting a court date.