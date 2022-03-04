Upholsterer charged with shooting with intent, illegal possession of firearm

Upholsterer charged with shooting with intent, illegal possession of firearmFriday, March 04, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Twenty-eight-year-old Omar Stewart, otherwise called 'Baugh', an upholsterer of Water Street, Kingston, was arrested and charged on two counts of shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition in relation to an incident which occurred in his community on Saturday, February 11.
Reports from the Denham Town Police are that about 11:35 pm, two men were travelling on a motorcycle along Water Street when they saw Stewart along with two other men exiting a pathway. One of the men pulled a firearm and opened gunfire at them before escaping in the area.
Stewart was apprehended by the police on Monday, February 21 and placed on an identification parade where he was pointed out by the witness.
He was charged on Thursday, March 3, and is awaiting a court date.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy