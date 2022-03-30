Usain Bolt named as a co-owner of esports group WYLDE

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Sprint legend and eight-time Olympic gold medallist, Usain Bolt, has been named as a co-owner of the esports group WYLDE.

Bolt tweeted about the decision on Tuesday, expressing excitement about the new venture.

“It's my turn to own a professional sports team. Super excited! Get ready for something big,” he wrote.

According to reports, WYLDE, which stands for What You Love Doing eSports, was founded two years ago by former JP Morgan investment bankers Steve Daly and David Cronin and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

As for Bolt's role in the group, it was revealed that he will be “involved in a range of activities focused on elevating Wylde's growing brand,” reports said.

“WYLDE is on a journey to becoming one of the biggest brands in the fastest growing sport in the world. In esports, like in track and field, it's critical to have that competitive, winning mentality,” said Bolt.

“I look forward to working with the WYLDE leadership team to help our players to reach their potential, while also taking care of their physical and mental wellbeing,” the retired sprinter added.

Croning added that he believes the partnership with Bolt will serve to enhance WYLDE global appeal.

“Usain coming on board takes WYLDE to the next level. With his vast competitive experience and Olympic-winning mentality, his guidance will be invaluable as we continue to build professional structures to support the development of our players,” he said.

Bolt, since retiring in 2017, is still the holder of the 100 metre and 200 metre world records where he ran 9.58 and 19.19 respectively.