Usain Bolt to return to track at Expo 2020 Dubai

Dubai — The fastest man ever, Usain Bolt, will return to the track to join Run the World with Usain Bolt fuelled by Gatorade at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The event will take place on Saturday, November 13, and is part of PepsiCo's commitment to ensure sports and wellness is accessible to all.

According to Time Out Dubai, the 1.45 kilometre Family Run will help raise funds for the Al Noor Rehabilitation & Welfare Association for People of Determination.

The event is open to the public of all ages and abilities but individuals wishing to participate will have to pre-register via https://www.premieronline.com/event/expo_2020_dubai_run_the_world_family_run_5638.

While registration is free, participants are encouraged to make donations to Al Noor Rehabilitation & Welfare Association for People of Determination.

Bolt will also be participating in a meet-and-greet with fans at the Gatorade The Bolt Pavilion in the Mobility District.