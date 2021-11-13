Use control orders to fight crime says Gov't Senator Charles Sinclair

Government Senator Charles Sinclair is making the case for the implementation of Control Orders that would ensure the compulsory placement of unattached youth in a programme that keeps them meaningfully occupied.

Sinclair has posited that this could lead to a reduction in the country’s crime rate. He has cited that control orders are currently used in several Commonwealth countries such as New Zealand and Canada to cover young people who are deemed a threat to public safety.

Sinclair made the recommendation on Friday during his contribution to the State of the Nation Debate in the Senate. He noted that the establishment of the Caribbean Military Academy in western Jamaica has broadened the training opportunities for young men in particular, who may otherwise be attracted to crime.

“It is my view that many of these training opportunities are attractive to those who are willing. The greater concern is what do we do with those who are not so willing? How do we get them attached to these programmes which will give value to their lives?” Sinclair asked.

Answering his own questions, Sinclair said: "I am prepared to advance the use of control orders ...to ensure that those who are not so willing and who may be a threat to public safety be placed in suitable programmes...”.

Sinclair noted that such programmes would be tailored to the individual and would instill discipline, social and other skills “for the benefit of the individual, the community and ultimately the nation”.

To bolster his argument for the use of control orders, Sinclair pointed to data from the Jamaica Constabulary Force which show that between 2016 and 2021 some 4,260 unemployed people were charged with major crimes including murder, shooting and breaches of the Firearms Act.

“Many of these were unskilled or unemployable. We must do all we can to ensure that our young people attain a skill by any means necessary,” he stated. He explained that it would be up to the Court, on the application of the Commissioner of Police to determine to whom control orders are applied.

Sinclair noted that this approach is akin to that which presently exists under the Criminal Justice Administration Act but is restricted to deportees.

In the case of New Zealand, control orders are civil orders made by the High Court. They allow for restrictions to be placed on an individual in the community. They seek to uphold public safety, prevent terrorism, and support a person's rehabilitation and reintegration.

According to New Zealand's Ministry of Justice, the conditions of a control order will be highly tailored to the individual person, their circumstances, the risks they pose, and their reintegrative needs. For example, control orders can require that a person:

-not contact people at risk of radicalisation

-only access the internet on devices monitored by the police

-remain at home during specified hours each day

-not attend specified places without police escort

-be subject to electronic monitoring

-with the person's consent, engage with appropriate reintegrative and rehabilitative services to reduce long-term risk.

Section 17 of New Zealand's Terrorism Suppression (Control Orders) Act 2019 sets out the full list of requirements and prohibitions that can be placed on a person in the community.

Control Orders are imposed for a term that the court considers necessary, up to two years at a time. This can be renewed twice by the High Court on application from the Commissioner of Police, to a maximum six years. When seeking a renewal, the police would be required to prove that a person continues to pose a real risk of engaging in a terrorism related activity.

There has been pushback to control orders from persons who believe that they are unfairly targeted.