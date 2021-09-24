Use Heritage Week to thank frontline workers — Grange

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, is urging the country to use Heritage Week to say thanks to all those on the frontline in the fight against COVID.

“We might not be able to stage big events, but we each can show respect and appreciation for the service and sacrifice of our National Heroes and the everyday heroes including our healthcare workers, members of the security forces, our teachers and others who continue to give of themselves in service to our country,” Grange said in a release on Friday.

Heritage Week is being observed from Sunday, October 10 to Heroes Day, Monday, October 18 under the theme 'Saluting Our Heroes… Safeguarding Our Legacy'.

The main activities for the period will be a virtual Heritage Week Church Service on Sunday, October 17; as well as the Salute to Our National Heroes (Wreath Laying Ceremony) and the Ceremony of Investiture and Presentation of National Awards — which will both be pre-recorded to observe gathering limits and other COVID-19 protocols.

The event will be broadcast on Heroes Day.

The minister added that although activities have to be restricted in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, “it is still important that we celebrate our National Heroes and the everyday heroes who make such a difference in our communities”.