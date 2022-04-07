Use of emergency powers still part of Govt's crime plan, says PM

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness has once again made the point that the Government will continue to use emergency powers, when necessary, as a strategy to assist in the fight against crime.

It is, he said, one of the planks in his administration's crime plan. He also repeated a point his administration has frequently made that those who oppose this approach are in denial about the extent of the problem facing the country.

"The opposition to the use of emergency powers is a denial of the reality that we have an emergency in the country. It cannot be that we consider normal over 1,000 murders yearly. It cannot be considered normal that Jamaica is in the top five countries for homicide rate. We cannot consider it normal that young men can take a car, drive furtively along a road, roll down their windows and spray a street corner of innocent civilians," Holness argued.

"They may be caught and then they may get bail and then they are back at it again," he added.

He was addressing a ground-breaking ceremony for the Little London Police Station in Westmoreland on Thursday.

According to the prime minister, the use of emergency powers is a part of the Government's 'Plan Secure Jamaica'.

“It is a broad plan. It involves, for example, the use of emergency powers to address situations that are over and above the capacity to offer regular law enforcement. That arm of the plan has come under some question. It is before our courts. I don't want to go too much [into that] because it is a source of political contention. The Opposition opposes it," said Holness.

He once again noted that while the use of emergency powers may have a negative history, his administration's use had been different, involving the use of special zones and training for the security forces that had ensured no lives had been lost.

"Under my administration, there will be no breakdown of the Jamaican state. So, as we pursue the use of emergency powers our police [and] our military understands that any power that they have, it must be used within the law and respect the citizens," he said.