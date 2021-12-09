VAR for Reggae Boyz match against Mexico in January

VAR for Reggae Boyz match against Mexico in JanuaryThursday, December 09, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) will be used for the rest of the CONCACAF games in the final round of qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
It means that the VAR system will be in place for the Reggae Boyz' match against Mexico at the National Stadium on January 27. It will be the first time the system will be used in Jamaica.
VAR has not been used in the eight rounds of matches that have been contested so far. CONCACAF had taken the decision before the start of the final round, in an effort to have parity to the competition.
While some countries in the qualifiers would have been able to afford the VAR system, it would have been too expensive for others.
Currently, only three countries in the CONCACAF region use VAR. These are Canada, the United States of America (USA) and Mexico.
CONCACAF will be taking on the cost for the system for the rest of the other countries. Referees in CONCACAF have already been trained to operate the system.
The VAR allows referees to check or recheck decisions that have been made or not made during matches.
The Reggae Boyz were denied a controversial goal in the match against the USA at the National Stadium last month.
Damian Lowe's header was voided by the referee, who ruled that he had committed a foul in the process. Replay suggests that the goal was legitimate.
