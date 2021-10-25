VIDEO: 'He was a great person', says aunt of cop who died in crash that also killed cult pastor

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica – The aunt of Constable Orlando Irons, who died in Monday morning's three-vehicle collision along the Bog Walk bypass in St Catherine, has expressed deep sadness at her nephew's tragic passing.

"He was a great person," Marcia Wilson told OBSERVER ONLINE.

"Everybody have dem issues but you don't know his issues, because he is such a great person," she said, noting that the late cop was close to his family members.

Wilson explained that she had a look at her nephew at the Spanish Town Hospital before he was removed to the morgue.

"I looked at him and I closed his eyes, and him open back his eyes and I closed it again and I said, 'Lando, close yuh eyes'," Wilson recalled.

"But I figure him want see him father, so I guess him (his father) coming on the next plane tomorrow," she said, disclosing that the officer's father is overseas.

In the meantime, Wilson says she is trying to find comfort in the belief that her nephew has been reunited with his grandmother, as they were both close when she was alive.

The accident, which also claimed the life of controversial pastor Kevin Smith of the Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries, happened around 9:30 am on Monday.

Police sources told OBSERVER ONLINE that Smith was being taken to Kingston reportedly because of the behaviour of police personnel at the location where he was being held in Montego Bay.

Smith was detained two Sundays ago after police went to his church where human sacrifices were reportedly being held.

A shoot-out reportedly occurred between police and some churchgoers.

It is reported that at least one person's throat was slashed with a knife at the church.

Smith was waiting to be charged at the time of the fatal crash.