VIDEO: Mom urges Jamaicans to be 'careful' after seeing health crisis firsthand... but refuses to take vaccine

KINGSTON, Jamaica – As hospitals exhaust space to accommodate an increasing number of COVID-19 patients, one mother is urging Jamaicans to be extra "careful" after she experienced firsthand the crisis gripping the health sector.

Betty Brown* witnessed her asthmatic 14-year-old son being treated in the drop-off area at the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) on Saturday night after the teen suffered “terrible chest pains”.

"When I got there [at UHWI], you know where you drive through to come out of the car to enter the emergency room, patients wouldn't be normally outside there. When I got there, [however] I saw a lot of persons out there [and] bed, chairs, everything was there," Brown told Observer Online.

"At the door, there were three signs that said, 'Please stop here.' I was saying to myself maybe them ago sort yuh out here so and yuh ago go inside... Only fi understand that is there so dem basically have patients because they can't do any better," continued the Corporate Area resident.

"My son had to be nebulised outside, which don't get me wrong, I am not trying to bring down the doctors because my son was well taken care of by the doctor that was assigned to him," she added.

Brown said that, luckily, her son did not require a bed because he did not need hospitalisation.

"In the past my son was asthmatic. He has a bad allergy, so whenever that acts up, it would normally drain on his stomach. So I have to get him to the doctor for medical checkup, so that's the reason why I was there. He had a terrible chest pain," she shared.

While there, too, the mother explained that her son did a rapid COVID-19 test which later came back negative.

"It nuh easy fi sit down out desso inna the cold. Lucky thing I took a towel for him (her son) to cover up... He got oxygen as well, and he was well taken care of by the doctors assigned to him," Brown said, lauding the doctors for their efforts.

The mother said she eventually left UHWI with her son about 3 o'clock on Sunday morning, but she said that during her on-the-ground experience at the medical facility, she observed several other patients from various age groups being treated outside in the cold or under a tent.

That's the reality now facing persons who seek to access healthcare, as hospitals are overrun by COVID-19 patients, a situation that resulted in the Health and Wellness Ministry restricting care to emergency cases only on Friday.

To complicate the matter, the ministry has disclosed that, up to Sunday morning, all hospitals were low in supply of medical oxygen and some were out and had to be supplemented.

At the same time, hospitalisations for COVID-19 stood at some 723, with 67 people critically ill.

However, according to the ministry, all hospitals — through the regional technical directors at the regional health authorities (RHAs) and senior medical officers — have, in the interim, been instructed to conserve oxygen while the island awaits the restoration of supplies.

Based on her own experience at UHWI, Brown made an impassioned plea for persons to stay home to prevent further spread of the novel coronavirus.

"... What I am basically trying to say, with this whole corona[virus] thing, if we don't have to go out a road, nuh go out deh! The doctors dem basically a say dem do enough and there is not much more dem can do. Dem can't do any better. Dat is basically what I am getting from them, because is not one set of age group deh [UHWI]. Is every age group there," she shared.

Despite those challenges faced by medical practitioners, Brown indicated that, in her opinion, they were not turning away patients and are treating them as best as possible.

She continued: "So, I am not bashing doctors or the hospital. We need to be more careful. How many patients will go there and survive the cold outside?

"If yuh don't have to go through the gate, don't go there. Parties don't necessary. All the stuff that mi see right now where everyone a try keep something just to make a dollar.... We need fi look inna we self and say, 'Look here. This is my life'...

“Weh mi experience [Saturday] night, we need fi be more careful, because a lot of persons not going to take the vaccines," she argued.

It was at that point that Brown, frankly, that she would not be taking the COVID-19 vaccine, noting too that her son would also not be taking the life-saving drug.

"I am for God and I trust God to a point where there is nothing that God cannot do. He [God] has been bringing me from the tenth of March 2020 ---- when Jamaica confirmed its first COVID-19 case --- to now [when] I'm speaking to you [on] the 29th of August, 2021. He is going to take me beyond," she declared.

"So I will not give my child the vaccine... That's a choice he will have to make being an adult, not while he is a child and I am responsible for him," she said.

Asked why she would not take the vaccine, Brown responded, "I just don't want to take this vaccine because there is too much to it... I don't wish to really explain and expound on it, but mi just nah take it. Believe me. Overall we need fi trust God and live. That's my stance."

At the same time, Brown said she would not discourage people from taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

"I don't hide that I am not going to take it... and don't get me wrong, I am not going to tell persons who want to take it, 'Don't take it'. I am just letting the public know that I am not going to take this vaccine. I suffer with Christ and I will die with him," she further declared.

