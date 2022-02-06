VIDEO: Mourners gather for Robbie Shakespeare viewing

VIDEO: Mourners gather for Robbie Shakespeare viewingSunday, February 06, 2022
|
Mourners gathered at the National Indoor Sports Centre on Sunday to pay their respect to late reggae bass guitar player Robbie Shakespeare at a public viewing of his body.
The body of the late reggae icon arrived just before midday at the venue in a Perry's Funeral Home limousine and chariot, and was available for viewing up to 3pm Sunday.
Shakespeare, who was half of the rhythm duo Sly & Robbie, died Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at the Miami Hospital in Florida at the age of 68.
Guillaume Bougard, a close friend and frequent collaborator, said the cause was complications of kidney and liver transplants.
Starting in the mid-1970s, Shakespeare and the drummer Sly Dunbar were among the most prolific musicians in the business, reggae or otherwise.
According to the New York Times, Shakespeare once estimated that they had taken part in 200,000 recordings, either their own or as backup musicians or producers for other artistes.
