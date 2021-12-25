VIDEO: One person feared dead, two others injured in Discovery Bay crash

ST ANN, Jamaica – One person is feared dead and two others injured in a Christmas morning collision on the Pear Tree Bottom main road in Discovery Bay, St Ann.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear at this time, but photos and videos from the crash scene show a Toyota Mark X motor vehicle overturned on its side, its front mangled and windshield broken.

Unconfirmed reports reaching OBSERVER ONLINE are that there were three occupants in the car at the time of the accident. One of the occupants reportedly died at the scene while two others were rushed to hospital.

Emergency personnel are now at the scene.

More details to come.