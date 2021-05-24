VM Group donates laptops, Internet connectivity on Labour Day

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Twenty-six students from across the island have received laptop devices, MiFi modems and data packages donated by the Victoria Mutual (VM) Group as part of its Labour Day outreach — Labour for Learning II.

The company said 21 high school and tertiary students were identified by the organisation’s branch and business unit leaders from across all locations to benefit from the outreach. It added that through sponsorship from Unicorp Jamaica, five tablet devices were received for donation to primary school students.

The devices were handed over last week.

Adriano Smithson, grade ten student at Cornwall College, expressed gratitude for the device, which he said would make a significant difference to him as he prepares for his examinations next year.

“I am thankful to everybody at Victoria Mutual, who gifted me with this device. I am very honoured and humbled to be able to have this tool to help me with my studies, as I prepare for CSEC exams next year,” he said.

Clover Moore, Assistant Vice President, Group Corporate Affairs and Communications, Victoria Mutual, said the Labour for Learning II initiative reflects VM’s commitment to transforming lives.

“We believe in giving back where the need is great and right now, that need is the significant lack of access to devices and Internet connectivity that our students are facing, which is putting them at an educational disadvantage. We have seen the impact of this type of outreach and are happy to be able to work together as a team to make a difference,” she said.

The data package for the MiFi modems, which can hotspot up to 15 device connections at a location, was provided through donations made by VM team members, totalling $300,000.

Last year, the group said it donated 21 digital education kits, including laptops and smartphones to students sitting CSEC examinations, with most recipients later reporting exceptional performance in their subjects.