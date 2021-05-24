VM Group donates laptops, Internet connectivity on Labour Day

VM Group donates laptops, Internet connectivity on Labour DayMonday, May 24, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Twenty-six students from across the island have received laptop devices, MiFi modems and data packages donated by the Victoria Mutual (VM) Group as part of its Labour Day outreach — Labour for Learning II.
The company said 21 high school and tertiary students were identified by the organisation’s branch and business unit leaders from across all locations to benefit from the outreach. It added that through sponsorship from Unicorp Jamaica, five tablet devices were received for donation to primary school students.
The devices were handed over last week.
Adriano Smithson, grade ten student at Cornwall College, expressed gratitude for the device, which he said would make a significant difference to him as he prepares for his examinations next year.
“I am thankful to everybody at Victoria Mutual, who gifted me with this device. I am very honoured and humbled to be able to have this tool to help me with my studies, as I prepare for CSEC exams next year,” he said.
Clover Moore, Assistant Vice President, Group Corporate Affairs and Communications, Victoria Mutual, said the Labour for Learning II initiative reflects VM’s commitment to transforming lives.
“We believe in giving back where the need is great and right now, that need is the significant lack of access to devices and Internet connectivity that our students are facing, which is putting them at an educational disadvantage. We have seen the impact of this type of outreach and are happy to be able to work together as a team to make a difference,” she said.
The data package for the MiFi modems, which can hotspot up to 15 device connections at a location, was provided through donations made by VM team members, totalling $300,000.
Last year, the group said it donated 21 digital education kits, including laptops and smartphones to students sitting CSEC examinations, with most recipients later reporting exceptional performance in their subjects.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy