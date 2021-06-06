VP Harris' plane forced to return due to `technical issue'Sunday, June 06, 2021
JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Maryland (AP) — A technical issue that involved “no major safety concerns” forced US Vice President Kamala Harris' plane to return to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland about 30 minutes after she had left Sunday on a trip to Guatemala and Mexico.
The plane landed safely and she gave a thumbs-up when she got off.
“I'm good, I'm good. We all said a little prayer, but we're good,” she said.
The vice president departed in another plane about an hour and a half later.
Her spokesperson, Symone Sanders, told reporters travelling with Harris that it was a technical issue with the original plane and there were “no major safety concerns”.
