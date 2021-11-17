VTDI staff return to work after sick-out

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Staff at the Vocational Training Development Institute (VTDI) have returned to work following a sick-out yesterday due to ongoing issues with pay, benefits and job confirmations.

Sources confirmed to OBSERVER ONLINE that the union has now scheduled a meeting with the Ministry of Labour on Friday, November 19 and will not take further action until that meeting happens.

On Tuesday, nearly half of the 66 member staff called in sick. The sick-out was initially expected to continue today but has was discontinued following the meeting request.

The dissatisfied employees had threatened industrial action in early November due to a lack of communication and resolution to the ongoing issues stemming from the merger of HEART with the Jamaican Foundation for Lifelong Learning (JFLL), the National Youth Service (NYS) and the Apprenticeship Board which took effect on April 1, 2017.

