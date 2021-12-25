Vaccination activities halted until Tuesday, December 28

Vaccination activities halted until Tuesday, December 28Saturday, December 25, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health and Wellness says vaccination activities will be paused this weekend as Jamaicans observe the Christmas and Boxing Day holidays.
As a result, vaccination sites will close on Christmas Day (Saturday, December 25), and Boxing Day (Sunday, December 26 & Monday, December 27).
The vaccination sites will reopen on Tuesday, December 28.
Meanwhile, members of the public are being urged to remain vigilant in their practice of the infection prevention and control measures put in place to reduce the spread of infections, that is, washing or sanitising hands, avoiding crowds, wearing a face mask and keeping a physical distance of six feet apart from others.
The ministry stressed that these protocols still apply whether individuals have received the first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or a booster.
Up to 9:00 am on Friday, a total of 1,198,014 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine had been administered. Of that number, 634,465 were first doses, 484,843 were second doses, 74,954 were single doses and 3,752 were booster doses.
A total of four vaccines are available in the country — Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, and Pfizer.
The ministry continues to encourage Jamaicans to take the COVID-19 vaccine, all of which have proven to reduce the severity of illness, hospitalisation and death associated with COVID-19.
