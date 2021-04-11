Vaccination blitz a major marketing tool for tourism, says Bartlett

Vaccination blitz a major marketing tool for tourism, says BartlettSunday, April 11, 2021
ST JAMES, Jamaica — Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett says Jamaica could become the most vaccinated tourism worker group in the entire Caribbean at the end of the Government's mass vaccination blitz, currently taking place across the island.
In fact, Bartlett, who was addressing journalists following a tour of the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St James, a vaccination blitz site, on Saturday, suggested that the initiative will be a major marketing tool for the tourism industry.
“To be able to say to the market that Jamaican workers are all vaccinated is going to be a major marketing position for us because indeed after this weekend, Jamaica might very well be the most vaccinated tourism worker group in the entire Caribbean and that is a major statement to be made,” Bartlett argued.
He pointed out that Jamaica could be “ahead of the game” if all workers in the industry are vaccinated as other countries struggle to find a bio-sanitary tool that all are in agreement with.
“To vaccinate means to enhance your security and the world is also making positions in the relation to categorising countries on the basis of vaccination. The UK (United Kingdom) is talking about a red light, a green light and an amber light to determine the levels of acceptance for destinations that their people can go to,” said Bartlett.
“The US is struggling with the issue of vaccination passports, UNWTO (United Nations World Tourism Organization) and the World Travel and Tourism Council are all struggling with finding a mechanism – what they call a bio-sanitary tool that everybody can subscribe to enable travel. So, Jamaica will be well ahead of the game if our workers are all vaccinated, he added, as he commended Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton for his handling of the pandemic.
Anthony Lewis
