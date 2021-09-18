Vaccination blitz for cops at Police College on Sunday

Vaccination blitz for cops at Police College on SundaySaturday, September 18, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Medical Services Branch of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is inviting unvaccinated and partially vaccinated police officers to be inoculated at a blitz at the National Police College of Jamaica on Sunday.
The AstraZeneca and the Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be administered on the day.
The blitz will run from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm, according to a social media post from the JCF.
Partially vaccinated JCF officers are also being encouraged to take their vaccination cards to the blitz at the Twickenham Park-based police college in St Catherine.
