Vaccination blitz for cops at Police College on Sunday

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Medical Services Branch of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is inviting unvaccinated and partially vaccinated police officers to be inoculated at a blitz at the National Police College of Jamaica on Sunday.

The AstraZeneca and the Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be administered on the day.

The blitz will run from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm, according to a social media post from the JCF.

Partially vaccinated JCF officers are also being encouraged to take their vaccination cards to the blitz at the Twickenham Park-based police college in St Catherine.