Vaccination blitz for high school students

KINGSTON, Jamaica— A vaccination blitz for high schoolers has been announced ahead of the new school year, when vaccinated students will be given priority for face-to-face learning.

In a circular from the Immaculate Conception High School to parents, details of the blitz were made known including the venue and the main target to be vaccinated.

“The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information (MoEYI) and the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW), met with high school principals this morning. They have organised a vaccination blitz for grades 10-13 students,” the circular said.

It also stated that students who are in lower grades can also attend the blitz if they have any known comorbidities, however priority for face-to-face learning will be given to those who got the vaccine.

“We were also informed that priority for face-to-face school, in the new school year, will be given to those students who are vaccinated but vaccination is not mandatory.”

Students are asked to be accompanied with a parent and bring documents such as a copy of their birth certificates, school or national ID, or a letter from a JP.

The blitz sites in Region One are Jamaica College, St George's College, Merl Grove High School for grade 10 students on August 21; grade 11 students on August 22; grade 12 students on August 23; and grade 13 students on August 24.