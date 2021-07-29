Vaccination blitz open to all 18 years and older

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton says that the vaccination blitz starting on Saturday, July 31 will be open to all members of the population 18 years and older.

He made the announcement during Thursday's COVID Conversation, where he revealed ambitious targets for the blitz.

“We want to administer all 300,000 first and second dose by the end of September with an eight week gap between the two and so it's so important that for the first week or so we move very quickly to administer up to 150,000 doses. It's a very ambitious target but let us bear in mind that we did deliver 83,000 doses in four days with our first blitz,” Tufton said.

“There will be no restrictions except for the age limit of 18 years which is what is prescribed for the AstraZeneca vaccine. So once you're 18 years and over, you register.

The vaccine registration portal will open to people 18 years and older as of Friday, July 30 at 10:00 am.

“This is going to be truly an independence COVID response, and an independence by vaccination, a liberation if you will for many and we want you to look at the holiday period this week coming up as truly an opportunity to protect ourselves,” the minister said.

The last vaccination blitz held this month targeted people who were due to receive their second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.