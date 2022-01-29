Vaccination blitz to continue this weekend

Vaccination blitz to continue this weekendSaturday, January 29, 2022
|
As the Ministry of Health and Wellness continues its drive to get more Jamaicans vaccinated against COVID-19, health authorities will activate 16 vaccination blitz sites across five parishes this weekend.
On Saturday, January 29, and Sunday, 30, citizens 18 years and older will be able to receive their first or second dose of the AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, and Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Jamaicans 12 years and older will also be offered the first and second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
Members of the public should take their vaccination card, a Government-issued ID or letter from a Justice of the Peace to the sites.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 29, 2022
Kingston & St Andrew, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
• St Joseph's Hospital
• Duhaney Park Health Centre
• Harbour View Health Centre
St Catherine, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
• Greater Portmore Health Centre
• Old Harbour Civic Centre
• St. Jago Park Health Centre
• Linstead Anglican Church
Hanover, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
• Ramble Health Centre
• Lucea Health Centre
St James, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
• Montego Bay Comprehensive Health Centre (Type 5)
Westmoreland, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
• Savanna-la-mar Health Centre
• Royale Medical Centre
• Savanna-la-mar Medical Centre
SUNDAY, JANUARY 30, 2022
Kingston & St Andrew, 9 a.m. -2 p.m.
• Sunrise Health Centre
Hanover, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
• Lucea Health Centre
St James, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m
• Montego Bay Comprehensive Health Centre (Type 5).
