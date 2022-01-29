Vaccination blitz to continue this weekend

As the Ministry of Health and Wellness continues its drive to get more Jamaicans vaccinated against COVID-19, health authorities will activate 16 vaccination blitz sites across five parishes this weekend.

On Saturday, January 29, and Sunday, 30, citizens 18 years and older will be able to receive their first or second dose of the AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, and Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Jamaicans 12 years and older will also be offered the first and second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Members of the public should take their vaccination card, a Government-issued ID or letter from a Justice of the Peace to the sites.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 29, 2022

Kingston & St Andrew, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

• St Joseph's Hospital

• Duhaney Park Health Centre

• Harbour View Health Centre

St Catherine, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

• Greater Portmore Health Centre

• Old Harbour Civic Centre

• St. Jago Park Health Centre

• Linstead Anglican Church

Hanover, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

• Ramble Health Centre

• Lucea Health Centre

St James, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

• Montego Bay Comprehensive Health Centre (Type 5)

Westmoreland, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

• Savanna-la-mar Health Centre

• Royale Medical Centre

• Savanna-la-mar Medical Centre

SUNDAY, JANUARY 30, 2022

Kingston & St Andrew, 9 a.m. -2 p.m.

• Sunrise Health Centre

Hanover, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

• Lucea Health Centre

St James, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m

• Montego Bay Comprehensive Health Centre (Type 5).