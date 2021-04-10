Vaccination glitches ironed out — Tufton

Vaccination glitches ironed out — TuftonSaturday, April 10, 2021
TRELAWNY, Jamaica — Health and Wellness Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, has reported that the early glitches experienced during Government's vaccination blitz at some of the locations across the island this morning, have now been sorted out.
According to Dr Tufton, some of the snags stemmed from overcrowding at the sites and individuals turning up to be inoculated without appointment.
"We had a slow start in some of the locations because persons came in early and sort of crowded the locations; and many came without appointments in some of the large centres like in Mandeville and so on. But, eventually we were able to smooth that out and get persons to wait a little and to adjust," Dr Tufton argued.
"Reports around the country suggest that the programme has started and is going on. Some overcrowding at some locations... in other locations just the right number."
He was speaking to reporters at the Falmouth Health Centre in Trelawny, one of the six sites in the parish. The others are: Duncans, Stettin, Wait-a-Bit, Bounty Hall and Clark's Town.
At about 1:00 pm, head of the Trelawny Health Services, Lorene Whinstanley, indicated that the vaccination programme was going smoothly at the Falmouth Health Centre.
"No glitches at all. So far things have been going fine. We are happy for that. The flow has been smooth and persons have been coming in according to their time slots. It takes an average of about half an hour or so for each person to flow through the system," she shared.
Some 100 of the 200 individuals targeted received their jab.
"I think that at this location we have over 100 and I think that are targeting over 200 plus so they are halfway there," Dr Tufton said.
Whinstanley noted that so far there was no report of anyone suffering any side effects from the vaccination.
"No adverse results, everyone seems to be doing fine so far," she said.
The health minister left the Falmouth location and headed for the vaccination site at the Montego Bay Convention Centre where he was scheduled to meet Tourism Minister, Edmund Bartlett and other tourism stakeholders.
"Tourism is a big part of the programme," stated the health minister.
Horace Hines
