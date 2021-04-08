Vaccination registration opens today at 10:00 am

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The vaccination portal will open today at 10:00 am for those in select categories who wish to schedule appointments to be vaccinated in the all-island blitz this weekend.

These include people 60 years and older, staff members from the Department of Correctional Services, Jamaica Fire Brigade, Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA), Jamaica Customs, tourism workers, teachers, and other employees of educational institutions.

People 60 years and older should register using the online portal on the Ministry of Health and Wellness' website at www.moh.gov.jm, or by calling the National Vaccination Hotline at 888-ONE-LOVE (888-663-5683). Members of the other priority groups will be registered through their respective organisations.

According to Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton, "We have expanded the priority groups to include our older population 60 years and older, as we are set to receive 75,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine later this afternoon.

“Additionally, as we prepare for increased activity in the tourism sector and to get our teachers and children back to face-to-face learning, we have also added members of these groups to our priority in keeping with the vaccine implementation programme."

Once an appointment is confirmed, the ministry is reminding those scheduled to arrive at the vaccination location 15 minutes before their appointment, as well as to bring a Government-issued ID, or a letter from a Justice of the Peace to verify their age.

Members of the Department of Correctional Services, Jamaica Fire Brigade, PICA and Jamaica Customs, tourism workers, teachers and other employees of educational institutions are being asked to bring a work ID. People are also reminded to bring proof of appointment. Additionally, those 60 years and older are permitted to have one caregiver with them

Meantime, members of the public who have been vaccinated are reminded that though they have received their first vaccine dose, they must receive the second dose to be fully protected.

“With this in mind, they must continue to observe all the infection prevention and control measures,” the ministry said.

At the same time, the ministry is also continuing the vaccination of healthcare workers, as well as members of the Jamaica Defence Force and the Jamaica Constabulary Force.