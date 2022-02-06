Vaccination saves lives, follow the science, says Tufton

KINGSTON, Jamaica — With 98.4 per cent of those who have died from COVID-19 in Jamaica being unvaccinated, the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton says this is a clear indication that vaccination saves lives.

The minister’s comments follow public conversation surrounding whether the government's plan to favour vaccinated citizens at hospitals can be classified as discrimination.

The revelation of coming preferential treatment for the vaccinated was made by the minister last Wednesday at the official opening of the new field hospital at the Savanna-la-Mar Public Hospital in Westmoreland.

Days later, Sandals Executive Chairman, Adam Stewart criticised the announcement saying: "I just watched a video where the Minister of Health publicly stated he plans to “discriminate” against the overwhelming majority of Jamaican citizens who have made a personal choice. What happened to “Out Of Many One People”?"

Some Jamaicans were quick to agree with the hotelier.

However, Tufton in a statement from the health ministry, urged Jamaicans to learn from the experiences of the COVID-19 pandemic over the last two years and continue to observe protocols to protect themselves and their families.

“Some 2,694 Jamaicans have died leaving family and friends as a result of COVID-19. In addition, hospitals have been overwhelmed leaving many in need of care not to get it due to COVID-19 cases,” Tufton said.

Some 150 of the 2,694 COVID-19 related deaths since 2020 occurred this year. There were 2,221 deaths in 2021 and 323 in 2020.

“98.4 per cent of those who have died were unvaccinated, a clear indication of the value of vaccination to saving lives. We must follow the science even while we attempt to balance lives and livelihoods,” the minister continued.

Tufton also reminded Jamaicans to wear their masks, frequently wash and sanitise hands, and to maintain their physical distance from others.