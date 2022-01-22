Vaccination sites open over the weekend

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has announced that vaccination sites across the country will remain open Saturday and Sunday to facilitate interested persons who might not be able to receive their vaccine on a weekday.

The Ministry confirmed that AstraZeneca, Sinopharm and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available for persons 18 years and older. Jamaicans 12 years and older will also be offered the first and second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

For Saturday, January 22, vaccination sites in Kingston and St Andrew will open from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. These locations include St Joseph's Hospital, Duhaney Park Health Centre and the Harbour View Health Centre.

As for St Catherine, vaccination sites will open from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. These sites are Greater Portmore Health Centre, Ebony Vale Community Centre, Old Harbour Civic Centre, Jago Park Health Centre and the Linstead Anglican Church.

For St James and Westmoreland, sites will open 10:00 am to 4:00 pm and 2:00 pm respectively. In St James, interested people may visit the Montego Bay Comprehensive Health Centre. while people in Westmoreland may visit Savanna-la-mar Health Centre and Royale Medical Centre.

As for Sunday, January 23, persons may visit the Sunrise Health Centre between 9:00 am to 2:00 pm in Kingston and St Andrew. But, for St Catherine residents, they may visit the Christian Pen Health Centre between 10:00 am and 3:00 pm. St James and Hanover residents may access the Montego Bay Comprehensive Health Centre (Type 5) and Lucea Health Centre between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm.

Persons are being reminded to take their vaccination card, a Government issued ID or letter from a Justice of the Peace to the sites.