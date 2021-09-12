Vaccinations coming to a church, doctor's office, pharmacy or community near you – Tufton

Vaccinations coming to a church, doctor's office, pharmacy or community near you – TuftonSunday, September 12, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaicans will soon be able to receive their vaccine against COVID-19 while shopping, while at church, at their doctor's office, place of business or in their community.
This is expected to materialise soon, as the Ministry of Health and Wellness has advised that is seeking to expand its vaccination access points, with an invitation to the private sector, through a request for quotation (RFQ), for their participation in the national vaccination programme.
The ministry, in a statement Sunday, said the RFQ is aimed at small, medium and large enterprises that may be faith-based, community-based or existing health facilities, such as pharmacies, hospitals, health centres or doctors' offices.
“This initiative will, as a clear objective, seek to expand the access points for different clients who will be able to receive their vaccination while shopping, or while visiting their doctor's office,” said the Minister of Health & Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton.
Tufton was speaking at the press conference and COVID Conversation hosted by the Ministry last Thursday.
“We welcome all private sector, faith-based and community-based organisations to go to the Ministry's website (https://www.moh.gov.jm) and download the documents,” Tufton said.
The ministry noted that as of 11:00 am Sunday (September 12), Jamaica had administered some 632,384 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Of that number, 468,304 were first doses, 150,273 were second doses and 13,807 were single doses.
The ministry continues to encourage Jamaicans to get vaccinated against COVID-19, to help prevent serious illness, hospitalisation and/or death. For details on vaccination sites, members of the public can visit https://vaccination.moh.gov.jm/.
Jamaicans are also reminded to be vigilant in their adherence to infection prevention and control measures, namely mask wearing; maintaining a physical distance from others; and frequently washing and/or sanitising hands.
