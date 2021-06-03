Vaccine blitz for second dose of AstraZeneca targets 600

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health and Wellness will host a special blitz at the National Arena on Saturday, June 5, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm to provide the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to the over 600 Jamaicans who received their first dose of the vaccine in March and have a due date of June 5.

The ministry said it will communicate to these individuals by way of text messages as well as follow-up calls to the telephone numbers provided upon booking an appointment for the first dose.

Jamaicans who fall in this special group are reminded to take a government-issued identification or a letter from a Justice of the Peace and the vaccination card that was issued to each person who received the first dose.

The ministry said individuals who are 65 years and older are allowed to be accompanied by one caregiver at the vaccination site.

The ministry further reminded the public that they are still required to follow the Infection Control and Prevention protocols as they are not fully vaccinated until they have received their second dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, the ministry said appointments for first doses are still available for people in the priority group which includes Jamaicans 50 years and older, healthcare workers, members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, members of the Jamaica Defence Force, members of the Jamaica Fire Brigade and staff members from Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency, Jamaica Customs Agency and Department of Correctional Services.

The ministry said individuals wishing to be vaccinated are reminded that they must make an appointment through the ministry's website at www.moh.gov.jm, or through the national vaccination hotline at 888-ONE-LOVE (888-663-5683).