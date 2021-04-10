Vaccine blitz glitches in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Jamaica— Scores of people who turned up for their appointment to receive the AstraZeneca novel coronavirus vaccine at the Manchester High School hours ago are still waiting in line to be vaccinated due to glitches.

Persistent rain slowed the vaccination process this morning as people crowded in tents ahead of the scheduled 9:00 am start.

A woman who spoke with OBSERVER ONLINE on the condition of anonymity complained that other than the persistent rain, disorganization and overcrowding resulted in the lengthy delays.

“It is not properly organized, because I did my appointment online and got here early, went through the necessary checks and was told to sit under a tent where other people were already gathered,” she said.

“There were chairs under another tent that was unoccupied earlier, and would you believe that almost an hour later that tent was filled, and they started vaccinating people from that tent even though myself and others had appointments for 9:00,” she complained.

“I think they need a numbering system to make it flow easier and orderly,” she added.

“People were literally running to take the vaccine when cussing started. The whole thing is chaotic,” she stressed.

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton yesterday while on tour of the high school said people should “be prepared to wait for a couple of hours, because it is a process which requires counselling, observation and getting the vaccine”.

Meanwhile, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) in the Ministry of Health, Dr Jaquiline Bisasor McKenzie, who was at the vaccination site today, asked that people be patient as she addressed the crowd gathered under tents.

Other vaccination sites in the parish are the Mandeville Regional Hospital; Downs and Christiana health centres.

Kasey Williams