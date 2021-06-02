Vaccine hubs in Qatar, Rwanda for Olympic athletes

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AFP) — Olympic and Paralympic athletes not yet vaccinated against COVID-19 will be able to use special facilities set up in Qatar and Rwanda, the International Olympic Committee said Wednesday.

The two centres will use the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for athletes who have been unable to get vaccinated in their home countries, said the IOC, adding that it was ready to help with travel costs when necessary.

"Currently as many as 75 per cent of the residents of the Olympic Village are already vaccinated or have secured vaccination," said the IOC statement.

"There is good reason to believe that this figure will be well over 80 per cent at the time of the Games."

The IOC announcement comes amid growing unease in Japan at the holding of the games with the coronavirus pandemic still raging.

Recent opinion polls in Japan suggest most people there want the Olympics cancelled or further postponed.

Last week, the 20,000-strong Tokyo Medical Association said the Olympics should be held without spectators because of the risk of spreading the virus.

Another, smaller association, called for outright cancellation, warning of potential "disaster".

Organisers have already barred overseas fans from the Tokyo Games. A decision on domestic spectators is expected in late June.

The Tokyo Olympics are due to run from July 23 to August 8, followed by the Paralympic Games from August 24 to September 5.