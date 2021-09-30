Vaccine loss would be a tragedy, Golding says

Vaccine loss would be a tragedy, Golding saysThursday, September 30, 2021
|
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — Opposition leader Mark Golding is urging the Government to do all it can to get the available doses of Oxford AtraZeneca vaccines into arms before they expire at 11:59 pm.
"We are not in a position to waste vaccines in Jamaica. We have had terrible problems procuring vaccines or vaccines have been late. The level of vaccination lags way behind the rest of the region, and we all know that to get the society and the economy back to any state of normalcy, we have to get the vaccination numbers up," he said.
Golding was speaking with OBSERVER ONLINE during a tour of the Savanna-la-Mar Public General Hospital on Wednesday.
"I don't know what the Government is doing to try to encourage people to come in and use them up before they expire, but this will be a real tragedy to lose 60,000 doses," added Golding.
The batch of vaccines is among the last shipment of 300,000 doses donated by the United Kingdom in July.
During his visit to the hospital, Golding also expressed disappointment in the late start of the Savanna-la-Mar field hospital.
"They are attributing that to the weather but the starting of it was late based on what we have heard. So, they need to hurry that up," said the Opposition leader.
"We spoke to the project manager and he assured us that things should be moving more briskly now."
Earlier this month, Health and Wellness Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, had stated that work is expected to soon begin on the much-anticipated 36-bed field hospital which will address overcapacity at the Savanna-la-Mar Hospital. He had also indicated that it will cost $11 million to construct the base that will house the material already donated for the construction of the facility.
Anthony Lewis
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login