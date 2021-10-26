Vaccine status will change how we operate — Tufton

Vaccine status will change how we operate — TuftonTuesday, October 26, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton today pointed out that the vaccination status of an individual will affect how they benefit from particular privileges.
The minister raised the point while urging Jamaicans to get vaccinated as the country seeks to restore normality and live with the COVID-19 virus, which he said: “we will have to live with some time”.
“Get our kids back in school, get people back at work, get our social events going again,” Tufton pleaded during today's COVID-19 Conversations.
He warned that vaccines are now defining how populations operate.
“The vaccines globally, and I believe you will see more of it locally, are now determining and defining how we operate as a people and to some extent those who benefit from particular privileges if you will, and those who may not, based on their vaccination status,” he said.
“The clearest example of that is being imposed on us by virtue of decisions taken by our neighbours and friends, the United States of America, saying unless you're vaccinated, you can't visit if you are a non-resident. That to my mind is a significant commentary on where the world is going and it sets the stage, I believe, for variations of that, including locally in our population.”
“You're gonna have a party, should the vaccinated alone be allowed? If you're gonna have a football match, should the vaccinated alone be allowed, given that they are in a safe space?” Tufton continued.
The minister urged those undecided to go and get vaccinated as soon as possible.
“I think there's enough evidence to suggest that the vaccines are safe. Many of us, six billion administered throughout the world, many of us in Jamaica, nearly 900,000 doses administered, and we are all here.
The hospitalisations and the deaths show that it is those who are not (vaccinated) are the ones who are vulnerable,” he added.
