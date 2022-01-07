Vaccines not yet available for children under 12, Health Minister says

Vaccines not yet available for children under 12, Health Minister saysFriday, January 07, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Vaccines for children under 12 years of age are not yet available on the market, Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton has advised.
Speaking during Thursday's COVID Conversations press briefing, he noted that “vaccine hoarding” is an issue that has always been involved in the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“My understanding is that stocks would have been bought or controlled by the more industrialised countries and one would have to negotiate with the manufacturers through those entities in order to access them at this point,” Tufton said.
He said while the ministry continues to negotiate and assess the availability of these vaccines, protecting the most vulnerable remains a priority of the Government, especially since there is a current spike in confirmed cases.
Within that context, the Minister said all vaccine brands, including AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Johnson and Johnson and Sinopharm are available at the respective health centres islandwide.
On Friday, Jamaica reported over 1269 new cases of COVID-19, a record high for the country since the outbreak of the pandemic.
